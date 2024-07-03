Indian Cricket Team's Complete Itinerary On July 4: Breakfast With PM Modi, Open Bus Parade - Check Full Details

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will make it's long-awaited return to the home shores on Thursday, July 4 as they make their way to India via a charter flight from Barbados. (More Cricket News)
The Men In Blue will first meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi which will be then followed by an open-top bus parade in Mumbai.
The newly crowned T20 WC champions were all set to depart Barbados for New York on Monday morning, July 1 before boarding a flight to Dubai to reach India post their victory in the final against South Africa on June 29, Saturday.
But unfortunately, the Men In Blue were stuck on the Caribbean islands due to Hurricane Beryl that had kept the city and neighbouring islands in lockdown. The T20 WC champs were however able to fly out of Barbados in the wee hours of Wednesday morning via charter flight named -AIC24WC — Air India Champions 24 World Cup.
The Indian cricket team, family members, support staff, BCCI staff and selected mediapersons will now land in New Delhi on Thursday at 6 AM and will meet the Prime Minister.
The team and staff will then have a kilometre-long open-top bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium on July 4 at 5 PM. The celebration is similar to the one MS Dhoni-led side had done after their triumph in the 2007 edition.
At the Wankhede Stadium, BCCI secretary Jay Shah will then distribute Rs 125 crore cash prize to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup 2024.
Check the full schedule of Team India post their arrival
Flight from Barbados lands at around 6 AM on 4 June
Team India leaves for PM Modi's house at 9:30 AM
After meeting they take a chartered flight to Mumbai
Drive from Mumbai airport to Wankhede Stadium
1 km long bus parade to Wankhede Stadium
Small presentation at the Wankhede and the World Cup to be handed by Rohit to BCCI secretary Jay Shah