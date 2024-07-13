India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s

Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and decided to bowl first in the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. India are looking to seal the five-match series with a win in this match. (More Cricket News)
Gill during toss felt that the wicket would give some assistance to the fast bowlers and looked fresh. He also announced the debut of Tushar Deshpande who replaced Avesh Khan in the playing XI of the team.
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said that he wanted to bat first since the wicket will get slow as the game progresses. The veteran allrounder also hoped for his top three to click.
For Zimbabwe, Wellington Masakadaza missed out. Faraz Akram replaced him in the playing XI.
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed
After a shock loss in the opening match of the series, the Indian team has made an impressive comeback winning the next two matches in a comprehensive manner. A win in this match will help them win the series.
Some solid bowling display from Zimbabwe, helped the hosts defeat the T20 World Champions in the first ODI. Chasing 116, India were bowled out for just 102. However, Indian batters struck form in the very next match. Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning century in the second T20I to lead the way for India to win the match by a 100-run margin. In the third match, the margin of victory for India was 23 runs.