India Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Toss Update: Gill Opts To Bowl; Tushar Deshpande Debuts - Check Playing 11s

Some solid bowling display from Zimbabwe, helped the hosts defeat the T20 World Champions in the first ODI. Chasing 116, India were bowled out for just 102. However, Indian batters struck form in the very next match. Abhishek Sharma scored a stunning century in the second T20I to lead the way for India to win the match by a 100-run margin. In the third match, the margin of victory for India was 23 runs.