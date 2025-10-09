Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Inside IND’s Pre-Match Practice Session At Arun Jaitley Stadium

India stepped up preparations ahead of the 2nd Test against West Indies, starting 10 October at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, focusing on fielding drills and pitch inspection. Captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav, and others assessed conditions on 8 October. After Jadeja’s unbeaten 104 and four wickets in the first Test, and Washington Sundar’s economical bowling, India’s playing XI looks to remain unchanged, with assistant coach Ryan Doeschate highlighting the grooming of seam-bowling all-rounders like Nitish Reddy.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_Shubman Gill
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Shubman Gill, vice captain Ravindra Jadeja, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav and others inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of the second and final Test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_Shubman Gill
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's captain Shubman Gill (front) and Nitish Kumar Reddy during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_KL Rahul
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's KL Rahul during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match Team India Practice session photos_Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_2
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Indian players during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Match Team India Practice session photos_Nitish Kumar Reddy
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

India Vs West Indies Test series 2nd Test Match - Team India Practice session photos_Gautam Gambhir
India Vs West Indies Test series, 2nd Test Match: Team India practice session | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session on the eve of the second test cricket match of the series between India and West Indies, in New Delhi.

