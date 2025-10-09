Cricket

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Inside IND’s Pre-Match Practice Session At Arun Jaitley Stadium

India stepped up preparations ahead of the 2nd Test against West Indies, starting 10 October at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, focusing on fielding drills and pitch inspection. Captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, head coach Gautam Gambhir, Kuldeep Yadav, and others assessed conditions on 8 October. After Jadeja’s unbeaten 104 and four wickets in the first Test, and Washington Sundar’s economical bowling, India’s playing XI looks to remain unchanged, with assistant coach Ryan Doeschate highlighting the grooming of seam-bowling all-rounders like Nitish Reddy.