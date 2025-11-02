India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI WC 2025 Final: Deepti , Shafali Help IND-W Post Target Of 299 For SA-W

Put in to bat after a two-hour delayed start due to a wet outfield, India were off to a flying start as Shafali and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45) added 104 for the opening wicket at nearly seven runs per over

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smriti, Shafali Set Up Indias Highest Powerplay Total
India's Shafali Verma, right, and India's Smriti Mandhana celebrate after hitting a four during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W posted 298/7 in 50 overs against SA-W in the final

  • Shafali Verma top-scored with 87

  • Deepti anchored the innings with a steady 58 to take India towards a big score

India rode on Shafali Verma's blistering 87 and Deepti Sharma's composed half-century to post a challenging 298/6 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final, on Sunday.

Put in to bat after a two-hour delayed start due to a wet outfield, India were off to a flying start as Shafali and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45) added 104 for the opening wicket at nearly seven runs per over.

Shafali, drafted in for the semifinal against Australia following Pratika Rawal’s injury, continued her dream run with her first ODI fifty in over three years -- her fifth overall -- before falling for 87 off 78 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

South Africa clawed back through Ayabonga Khaka (3/58 from nine overs) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47), who triggered a middle-overs slide after India’s commanding start to deny the hosts a psychological 300-mark.

ALSO READ | IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's ODI WC Final Live Blog

Khaka’s twin strikes removed Shafali and Jemimah Rodrigues (24), while Mlaba dismissed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20) just as a partnership with Deepti Sharma was blooming.

Deepti then anchored the innings with a steady 58 off as many balls, her 18th ODI half-century and third in this tournament, adding vital runs with Richa Ghosh (34 from 24 balls) before the latter was dismissed by Khaka in the penultimate over.

Related Content
Related Content

Brief Scores:

India 298/7; 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58, Smriti Mandhana 45, Richa Ghosh 34; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) vs South Africa.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Final Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: Sree Charani Snares Bosch For Duck | SA-W 69/2 (13)

  2. India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

  3. Shafali Verma Sets New Record In Women's World Cup Final Despite Missing Her Well-Deserved Century Against South Africa

  4. India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

  5. India Vs Australia Match Report, 3rd T20I: IND Beat AUS By 5 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's Rising Unemployment Rate: Is It Economics Or Governance At Fault?

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. TMC Blames BJP And SIR Process After Migrant Worker’s Death In West Bengal

  4. Kerala Declares Itself Free From Extreme Poverty, First Indian State To Do So

  5. Nine Dead In Kasibugga Temple Stampede In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam District

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Ten Hospitalised, Two Arrested After Mass Stabbing On London-Bound Train Near Cambridge

  3. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start