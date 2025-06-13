Indian cricket test team captain Shubman Gill , left , and head coach Gautam Gambhir poses for picture after addressing a pre-departure press conference ahead of India tour to England at the Board of Control for Cricket headquarters in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

