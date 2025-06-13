The Indian men's senior cricket team, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, will prepare for a rigorous tour of England with a four-day warm-up match against India A, starting from June 13 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.
The warm-up match will be the senior team's only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20.
The intra-squad warm-up game acts like a pre-cursor to the Test match. The Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir opted for a "closed door" session to prevent the opposition from getting any ideas on the tactical front, emulating a long-established practice among European football clubs.
They had done the same during the tour of Australia earlier this year.
The four-day warm-up game, which doesn't have the official first-class status, gives batters a second go if someone is dismissed cheaply.
With 360 overs of match simulation available over four days, it will give the team management a chance to allow the bowling unit get enough overs under their belt.
The India A side will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran and will feature many of the top stars including Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kisham, Tushar Deshpande and Harshit Rana.
The senior team features Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Jasprit Bumrah amongst others.
India vs India A, Warm-up Match: Full Schedule, Streaming Info
The India vs India A warm-up match is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST and won't be televised or streamed anywhere. However, one can track the live scores on the BCCI website.
India A vs India squads
India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain/wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.
India (senior): Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper/vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.