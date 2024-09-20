Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Shadman Islam Pays Price For Leaving A Jasprit Bumrah Beauty | Watch

Islam decided to leave, shouldering arms, probably thinking he had covered the line. But the length ball angled into the wicket and hit the top of off

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam bowled out by India's Jasprit Burmrah on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Friday, Sept.20, 2024. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
After Bangladesh pacers rocked the Indian top-order on the opening day of the first Test in Chennai, Jasprit Bumrah took the onus of giving the visitors a taste of their own medicine on Day 2. (Follow Live | More Cricket News)

India resumed from the overnight score of 339/6 in 80 overs but lasted just another 59 deliveries. The hosts could add only 37 runs to the total as Bangladeshi pacers used the zing of the new ball to clean up the tail even as talks of Chepauk pitch getting better for batting dominated the commentary Friday morning.

Taskin Ahmed, who went wicketless on Thursday, claimed three wickets while Hasan Mahmud completed a much-deserved fifer, one historic feat in many ways. Here are 10 unmissable first innings stats.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Friday, Sept.20, 2024. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND Vs BAN: Hasan Mahmud Becomes First Bangladesh Bowler To Take Fifer In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The joy in the visiting camp, however, didn't last long. Wrapping up the Indian tail and the subsequent innings break, the changeover became the flashpoint for a Bangladeshi meltdown.

Shadman Islam, the left-handed opener, took the first guard against Jasprit Bumrah while Zakir Hasan got himself ready to witness India's pace spearhead operate. Islam survived the first five deliveries, including a second-ball edge over the cordon, all from over the wicket and outswingers.

Having seen enough of Islam shuffling and jumping, Bumrah charged in from around the wicket for the final delivery of the first over. Change of line worked, and how?

Islam decided to leave, shouldering arms, probably thinking he had covered the line. But the length ball angled into the wicket and hit the top of off. Watch the dismissal here:

2/1 became 22/3 as Akash Deep removed Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque off successive deliveries in the ninth over. After the Lunch break, the relentless Indian pace attack continued to take wickets. Bumrah got his second scalp (Mushfiqur Rahim) in the 13th over, making it two for the second session. In the previous over, Mohammed Siraj had removed Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The two-match India vs Bangladesh series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. India lead the nine-team table while Bangladesh are fourth.

