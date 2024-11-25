Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia will have their work cut out as they try to do the impossible on day 4 of the first Test against India at Perth. Chasing an improbable target of 534 runs, Aussie batters will be determined to fight it out on day 4 but the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and co will be looking to close out the game by end of day's play today, given the nature of the pitch at the Optus stadium. Set to chase an improbable target of 534, Australia were reduced to 12/3 at the end of stumps on Day 3 by the visitors.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: India's Rishabh Pant, left, celebrates with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

India's Rishabh Pant, left, celebrates with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

2/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Mohammed Siraj
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: India's Mohammed Siraj, center celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Mohammed Siraj, center, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

3/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Usman Khawaja
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Siraj | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Siraj on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

4/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: India's captain Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

5/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Mohammed Siraj
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: India's Mohammed Siraj bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Mohammed Siraj bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

6/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Travis Head
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: Australia's Travis Head bats during play | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Travis Head bats on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

7/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Harshit Rana
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: India's Harshit Rana, right, walks back to bowl the next delivery | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Harshit Rana, right, walks back to bowl the next delivery as Australia's Steve Smith, left, and teammate Travis Head chat on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

8/8
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 photo gallery_Steve Smith
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 4: Australia's Steve Smith is hit in the stomach by a ball from India's Harshit Rana | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Australia's Steve Smith is hit in the stomach by a ball from India's Harshit Rana on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: After IPL Big Deal, Mohammed Siraj Produces Big Show In Perth; AUS - 48/4 In 17 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  3. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Back 'Home' With Chennai Super Kings At INR 9.75 Crore
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  2. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  4. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  5. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 3 Dead After Car Falls From Broken Bridge, Misled By GPS Navigation
  2. Misogyny, Harassment Haunt Kashmiri Women On Social Media Platforms  
  3. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  4. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  5. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
  4. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  5. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign