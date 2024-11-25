Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 4, Live Action - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia will have their work cut out as they try to do the impossible on day 4 of the first Test against India at Perth. Chasing an improbable target of 534 runs, Aussie batters will be determined to fight it out on day 4 but the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and co will be looking to close out the game by end of day's play today, given the nature of the pitch at the Optus stadium. Set to chase an improbable target of 534, Australia were reduced to 12/3 at the end of stumps on Day 3 by the visitors.