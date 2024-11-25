India's Rishabh Pant, left, celebrates with teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Mohammed Siraj, center, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket to India's Mohammed Siraj on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Mohammed Siraj bowls a delivery on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Travis Head bats on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Harshit Rana, right, walks back to bowl the next delivery as Australia's Steve Smith, left, and teammate Travis Head chat on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Steve Smith is hit in the stomach by a ball from India's Harshit Rana on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.