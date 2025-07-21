IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Highlights, 2nd Youth Test Day 2: Rain Intervenes As India Close Play At 51/1

IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Stumps
Wow! Weather gods win and it's stumps on day 2 of the second Youth Test between England and India. India U19 are 51/1.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Hello All!
Greetings and good afternoon to everyone joining us this Monday for some red-ball cricket. While the senior India team only takes the field on Wednesday, their junior counterparts are set to embark today on their final quest for victory in this English tour. Stay with us for the second day build-up and live updates from the second Youth Test as India look to end England's fightback early.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Squads
England U19: Archie Vaughan, Jaydn Denly, Hamza Shaikh (c), Rocky Flintoff, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk), Ekansh Singh, Ralphie Albert, Jack Home, James Minto, Alex Green, Aaryan Sawant, AM French, Jay Singh, Sebastian Morgan, Tazeem Ali
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Anmoljeet Singh, Deepesh Devendran, Naman Pushpak, Kanishk Chouhan, Pranav Ragavendra, Yudhajit Guha, Harvansh Pang
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Start Time, Streaming
The second day play will begin at 3:30pm IST. The second Youth Test between England U-19 and India U-19 will be streamed live on the England & Wales Cricket Board's YouTube channel. The match will not be televised.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Playing XIs
England U19 (Playing XI): Adam Thomas, Ben Dawkins, Aaryan Sawant, Rocky Flintoff, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Ekansh Singh, Ralphie Albert, James Minto, Alex Green, AM French
India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Naman Pushpak, Aditya Rawat
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Day 2 Resumes
And we begin. England resume day 2 of the game at 229/7. Ekansh Singh (66 runs off 98) and James Minto (18 runs off 36 balls) are at the crease for England as India require three wickets to bat. However, start has been delayed.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Delayed Start
It has started to pour in Chelmsford with the players and staff off the ground with the live streaming beaming down pictures of rain. And the unusual part is that the pitch isn't covered by the ground staff. Strange!
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Rain Delay
The second day of the 2nd India U19 vs England U19 Test has been delayed due to rain in Chelmsford. The groundstaff finally arrive and are seen covering the pitch with a white sheet to cover the ground.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Rain Finally Descends
There is no rain at the moment at the County Ground in Chelmsford. We can finally get some action on the field. We see the fielding team's players walk out.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Action Underway
After a slight rain delay, the action is finally underway at Chelmsford. India will look to scalp those three wickets whereas England will look to add as many runs possible.
Score after 62 overs
ENG U-19 229-7
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Rain Delay Again
Uh-oh! Rain plays spoilsport again as the covers are back and the players and umpires have headed back to the changing room. This will take some doing now!
ENGU19 250/7
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Lunch
Lunch taken as England U19 are still 250/7 on day 2 against India U19. For the hosts, Ekansh Singh is batting on 82 off 111. James Minto at the other end on 22 off 50 balls.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Action Continues
And we are back post-lunch as ENG U-19 look to build on their score of 250/7 with Ekansh Singh still batting there. India need wickets and have to wrap up quickly if they are to bat.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Ekansh Singh Eyes Century
Ekansh Singh moves into the 90s as the English batter eyes the triple-figure mark. Him along with Minto are frustrating the Indian bowlers as they surge ahead towards 300-plus score.
England are 267/7
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Ekansh Singh Scores Century
Ekansh Singh brought up his century with a six! ENG U-19 will want the batter to continue and take the score towards 300-plus.
ENGU19 282-7
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Visitors Strike!
IND U19 have finally struck as they have sent back the dangerous James Minto (46) with the 100-plus partnership finally broken. However, the centurion Ekansh Singh is still at the crease.
England 307/8
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: England 309 All Out
England are all out for 309! Ekansh Singh is the last man to fall on 117 off 153 balls. Vihaan Malhotra takes the final wicket. India will be happy with that score.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Dismissed
Alex Green has sent back the dangerous Vaibhav Suryavanshi (20) with the latter looking in ominous form at the crease. IND U19 will have to rely on skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra to take the visitors to a comfortable positon.
India 37/1 in 5.5 overs
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra Key For India
Play as resumed post-tea break and with rain now no longer playing any spoisport in the match. Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra remain key for the visitors.
IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Youth Test Day 1: India At 51/1 Before Rain Halts Play
Rain has delayed proceedings once again with play once again being halted at Chelmsford. India are 51/1 before the weather gods intervened. Mhatre on 24 off 26, Malhotra on six off 14.
India 51/1