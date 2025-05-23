India Team Announcement Highlights: IND Test Squad For England Tour Set For May 24 Reveal, Shubman Gill Tipped As Captain – Reports

Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher

Catch the highlights as India gear up to announce their Test squad for the 2025 tour of England. The BCCI is expected to name the lineup on May 24 for the five-match series, which also kicks off India’s World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign. The announcement was delayed by two weeks following Rohit Sharma’s sudden retirement from Test cricket, with Virat Kohli stepping away soon after. With Rohit’s exit, India are set to appoint a new full-time Test captain, Shubman Gill is widely tipped to take over. There’s plenty to unpack, here are the key highlights. LIVE UPDATES 23 May 2025, 09:31:32 am IST India Test Squad For England Tour 2025 LIVE Updates: Welcome Good morning! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s all things cricket. Today, we bring you live coverage of updates around India’s Test squad for the England tour 2025. Stay tuned for all the latest. 23 May 2025, 09:52:50 am IST India Test Squad For England Tour 2025 LIVE Updates: Who Will Lead The Indian Team? The world of Indian cricket is abuzz with speculation following Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from Test cricket on May 7, 2025. With India's tour of England looming, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the new Test captain during a crucial meeting in Mumbai on May 23. The selection committee, spearheaded by Ajit Agarkar, will also reveal the squad for the England tour next week. Read the full story HERE. 23 May 2025, 10:35:52 am IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: IND A Full Squad The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the India 'A' squad for their upcoming tour of England, set to begin on May 30, 2025. India 'A' Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey Check the full schedule of India A’s tour of England HERE. 23 May 2025, 10:48:39 am IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: Can Shami Handle The Long Spells? “Mohammed Shami is bowling four-over spells in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the board and selectors remain unsure if he can handle longer workloads,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express. “Test matches in England may require extended spells from fast bowlers, and we can’t afford to take any risks.” 23 May 2025, 11:11:29 am IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Star Picks for U-19 England Tour The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India’s U19 for the upcoming tour of England, scheduled from June 24 to July 23, 2025. The tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19. India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh Check the full story HERE. 23 May 2025, 11:39:27 am IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: When Will The Squad Be Announced? According to news agency PTI, India’s Test squad for the England tour is expected to be announced on May 24. The report suggests the squad could consist of 16 or 17 players, with the captaincy still undecided between Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. Rising batter Sai Sudharsan is likely to earn a maiden Test call-up, while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is also in contention for a spot. 23 May 2025, 12:06:21 pm IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: Who Will Bat At Number Four In Tests After Virat Kohli's Retirement? Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket has sent ripples through the Indian cricketing landscape, leaving a significant void in the batting lineup. The most pressing question now, as India gears up for their tour of England in 2025, is who will step into the prestigious No. 4 position – a spot masterfully held by Kohli for over a decade after he inherited it from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Check the leading contenders HERE. 23 May 2025, 12:40:10 pm IST India Team Announcement LIVE Updates: Sai Sudharsan Focused On IPL Ahead Of England Tour Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is excited about his India A call-up for the England tour but remains focused on leading his IPL team to the playoffs. The 23-year-old, who impressed with a century for Surrey, is also eyeing a possible Test debut. “My priority is the IPL right now, then I’ll focus on India A. I’m happy for the opportunity and look forward to it,” Sudharsan said. 23 May 2025, 01:15:50 pm IST India Test Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Former Selector Backs Bumrah As Captain, Gill As Deputy A former India selector has backed Jasprit Bumrah for captain, with Shubman Gill as his deputy, amid leadership speculation. “Bumrah has proven leadership; if fitness is a concern, KL Rahul should lead,” he told PTI. He also recommended including left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh, preferred Nitish Rana’s bowling for England conditions, and suggested KL Rahul bat at No. 4 with Abhimanyu Easwaran as reserve opener. 23 May 2025, 01:57:04 pm IST India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Gautam Gambhir Backs Rohit, Kohli Test Retirements As Personal Choice India head coach Gautam Gambhir has voiced his support for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decisions to retire from Test cricket, calling it a personal choice that must be respected. Speaking ahead of India’s five-Test tour of England starting June 20 in Leeds, Gambhir told CNN-News18, “No one, not a coach, selector, or anyone else, has the right to tell a player when to retire. It must come from within.” While acknowledging the void left by the duo, he saw it as a chance for younger players to step up and deliver something special for India. 23 May 2025, 02:33:39 pm IST India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Likely To Lead IND - Report According to a report by Cricbuzz, Shubman Gill is set to be named India’s new Test captain for the upcoming tour of England. The selection panel is expected to include left-hander Sai Sudharsan and the experienced Karun Nair in the squad. The likely squad, as per the report, features a blend of youth and experience: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sai Sudharsan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. 23 May 2025, 03:03:23 pm IST India Team Announcement For England Tour LIVE Updates: Angelo Mathews Announces Test Retirement Sri Lanka's experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, confirming that the opening match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh next month will be his final outing in the format. Mathews shared the news on Friday through his official social media account. Read full story HERE.