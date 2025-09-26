ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Suffer Big Injury Blow As Pacer Injured In Warm-up

India's pace resources are already limited, with only four seamers named in the squad. Sayali Satghare, who impressed in a parallel warm-up fixture for India A with figures of 3/45 against New Zealand, remains the only seam bowler in the standby list

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India womens cricket team, BCCI Women Twitter photo
File photo of the India women's cricket team. Photo: X/BCCI Women
  • India's preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 have taken a hit

  • During the warm-up match against England, pacer Arundhati Reddy got injured

  • India's pace resources are already not that deep and a standby could be added to the main squad

India's preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 have taken a hit with fast bowler Arundhati Reddy sustaining a knee injury during a warm-up match against England in Bengaluru on Thursday. India will play their second and final warm-up game on Saturday, against New Zealand, at the same venue.

The incident occurred when Reddy, in her follow-through, attempted to take a return catch off a drive from Heather Knight. The ball struck her left knee before she could react, causing her to collapse on the field.

Medical staff attended to her immediately, and she was eventually taken off in a wheelchair, unable to put weight on her left foot.

Reddy, 28, had earlier made an impact in the match, dismissing England opener Amy Jones for 39.

Arundhati Reddy Career Stats

Reddy's injury comes just five days before India's tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on September 30, leaving the team management awaiting further medical assessment to determine her availability.

A right-arm pacer, Arundhati Reddy made her international debut on September 19, 2018, in a T20I game against Sri Lanka, and played her first ODI on June 19, 2024, against South Africa.

She has 15 and 34 wickets in 11 and 38 ODIs and T20Is, respectively, and has consistently performed well in the Women's Premier League. If she recovers in time for the upcoming showpiece in India and Sri Lanka, it will mark her first appearance in an ODI World Cup.



India Squad For ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India for the first time in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, while Smriti Mandhana has been named her deputy. The 15-member squad was announced on August 19, 2025.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

India's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule

  • India Women vs Sri Lanka Women on September 30 in Guwahati

  • India Women vs Pakistan Women on October 5 in Colombo

  • India Women vs South Africa Women on October 9 in Visakhapatnam

  • India Women vs Australia Women on October 12 in Visakhapatnam

  • India Women vs England Women on October 19 in Indore

  • India Women vs New Zealand Women on October 23 in Navi Mumbai

  • India Women vs Bangladesh Women on October 26 in Navi Mumbai

The four top teams from the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, to played on October 29 and 30. The final is scheduled for November 2.

