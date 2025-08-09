India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 2nd T20I: Alyssa Healy, Kim Garth Help Aussies Thrash IND A-W By 114 Runs

Australia A Women thrash India A by 144 runs
Alyssa Healy 70 runs and Kim Garth with four wickets starred in the match
Australia A Women lead three match series 2-0.
Australia A Women delivered a crushing blow to India A Women with a 114-run thrashing in the second unofficial T20I at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Opting to bat first, the hosts piled on an imposing 187/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a sparkling 70 off 44 balls from Alyssa Healy and a fluent 43 from opener Tahlia Wilson. The duo’s 95-run stand for the opening wicket set the tone before Anika Learoyd (35 off 21) and Courtney Webb (26* off 13) provided the late flourish. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India A with 2/35, while Prema Rawat chipped in with one wicket.
In reply, India A’s chase unraveled almost instantly. They slumped to 3/16 inside the powerplay and never recovered. Kim Garth’s lethal spell of 3-1-7-4 blew away the top and middle order, with support from Amy Edgar (2/17) and Tess Flintoff (2/23). Minnu Mani’s 20 off 15 was the only notable resistance as the visitors folded for just 73 in 15.1 overs.