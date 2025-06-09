India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bats during play in the first Test. Trevor Collens/AP Photo

Follow the highlights of Day 4 of the second unofficial Test match between India 'A' and England Lions being played at the County Ground in Northampton on Monday, 9 June 2025. Tanush Kotian (90*) and Anshul Kamboj (51*) struck gritty half-centuries to help India A secure a draw in the second unofficial Test against England Lions at Northampton on Monday. Resuming after lunch, the duo frustrated the hosts with a resolute 149-run unbroken stand for the eighth wicket, prompting India A to declare at 417/7 and set a target of 439. Kotian, who hit 10 boundaries in his 108-ball knock, batted fluently while Kamboj provided solid support against a tiring attack that eventually turned to part-timers in search of a breakthrough. England Lions, given just 39 overs to chase the target, lost early wickets as Kamboj struck with the ball too, removing Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox in the same over. At stumps, the hosts were 32/3 in 11 overs, and with the match meandering to an inevitable draw, both captains shook hands. The first unofficial Test in Canterbury had also ended in a stalemate.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jun 2025, 01:48:57 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Playing XIs England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew (c & wk), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Edward Jack India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed

9 Jun 2025, 02:35:22 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: What Happened On Day 3 India A dismissed five English Lions batters in the first session thanks to Khaleel Ahmed, who took four of those wickets. Second session saw a pause and start due to rain and English tailenders managed to add crucial runs. Finally, India A restricted them to 327 runs. India A had a 21-run lead when they came out to bat in the second innings. KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran made half-centuries which helped India A take 184-run lead at the stumps. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are batting at the crease.

9 Jun 2025, 02:56:39 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: How To Watch? The England Lions Vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test match will not be televised live in India. The England Lions Vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test match will be streamed live on the ECB website and app. You can also watch the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

9 Jun 2025, 03:11:16 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Scorecard Batters Dhruv Jurel 6*(9)

Nitish Kumar Reddy 1*(6) Bowlers Farhan Ahmed 48/0 (8)

Chris Woakes 31/2 (8)

9 Jun 2025, 03:32:34 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: We Are Underway! Day four of the second unofficial Test match is underway, with Chris Woakes with the ball. IND-A: 164/4 (33.2)

9 Jun 2025, 03:49:58 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Boundaries! The first boundary of the day comes in the 38th over from Dhruv Jurel, dispatching Woakes with a terrific drive. The batter follows it up with another slap towards mid-on, finding the ropes. India A’s batting pair are trying to get the runs ticking, with Reddy still failing to get going yet. IND-A: 177/4 (38)

9 Jun 2025, 04:12:55 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: More Intent From Visitors Jurel and Reddy are showing slightly more intent now as the overs are going on. Two boundaries in the last four overs, which means that the overall run rate has gone down a bit. However, the Lions bowlers are still being extremely accurate with their deliveries, and the India A batters aren’t able to time their shots accurately. IND-A: 193/4 (43)

9 Jun 2025, 04:23:57 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Reddy Dropped Nitish Kumar Reddy has been dropped by Haines at slip, after Tongue got an edge from the all-rounder. A wry smile from the bowler, but India A survive a scare. The first opportunity that the Lions bowlers have crafted out today in 51 minutes of cricket. A boundary by Jurel to end the over. IND-A: 201/4 (46)

9 Jun 2025, 04:34:38 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Jurel OUT! Dhruv Jurel is gone, as he pushed a delivery going away from the right-hander, and edges it to the wicketkeeper Rew. Second wicket for Eddie Jack, and he breaks the partnership on the stroke of the hour. Just one run from the over, with new batter Shardul Thakur getting off the mark. Dhruv Jurel 28(51) c Rew b Jack IND-A: 207/5 (49)

9 Jun 2025, 05:00:50 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Six! The first maximum of the day, and it comes off a terrific slog shot by Nitish Reddy. The ball from Ahmed is right there to be hit, and Nitish does not pass up the chance, hitting it over mid-on for a six. India A’s lead is increasing slowly. The ball needs to be replaced, as the ball crashed into a hard surface and was damaged. India A batters get another stroke of luck, as an overthrow gives a boundary for the visitors. IND-A: 237/5 (54)

9 Jun 2025, 05:13:16 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Sixes! Back-to-back sixes from Shardul Thakur, and the all-rounder seems to be targeting Ahmed. Two slog shots, and both clear the ropes. India A’s lead takes a big rise. 13 runs from the over. IND-AL 253/5 (56)

9 Jun 2025, 05:16:23 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Reddy OUT! A terrific delivery from Hill, and India A lose their sixth wicket. An inward swinging delivery, and it hits the middle stump. A good innings from Reddy after being dropped at 17. Lunch will be soon. Nitish Kumar Reddy 42(78) b Hill IND-A: 254/6 (57)

9 Jun 2025, 05:41:30 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Thakur OUT! Shardul Thakur’s middle stump is decimated by Hill, and England strike right before the end of the morning session. Thakur attempted to play an aggressive drive, but completely missed the ball, which beats his defence and hits the wicket. It’s lunch period! Shardul Thakur 34(47) b Hill IND-A: 268/7 (62.2)

9 Jun 2025, 06:46:40 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: IND-A 300/7 (68) Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj picked up right where they left off, launching into the second session with a burst of attacking strokes. Kamboj set the tone by elegantly flicking Hill through midwicket, while Kotian followed up with back-to-back boundaries off Farhan Ahmed, who continues to toil without success, having conceded over 100 runs. The momentum didn’t stop there—Kamboj went after Hill again, lofting him straight down the ground and then slicing him over cover point for successive boundaries. With the lead surging past 320 in rapid time, a declaration now seems imminent.

9 Jun 2025, 07:29:38 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: IND-A 352/7 (79) Tanush Kotian brought up his 16th first-class fifty with a boundary off a no-ball from part-timer Ben McKinney, as India A's lead swelled beyond 350 in the second session. Alongside Anshul Kamboj, the pair stitched together a fluent fifty-run partnership shortly after lunch, keeping the pressure firmly on the England Lions. With both batters looking settled and no signs of a declaration from the Indian camp, it appears they are content to bat deep and consolidate their commanding position in the match.

9 Jun 2025, 08:11:06 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: IND-A 390/7 (87.4) Anshul Kamboj and Tanush Kotian continued to pile on the runs with authority as India A’s dominance extended deep into the second session. Kamboj began the charge by dispatching Eddie Jack behind square, before Kotian followed up with a ramp over the slip cordon and a well-placed steer past third off George Hill. Hill’s short ball down the leg was helped along the ropes by Kamboj, who was quick on the pull, and Kotian capitalised on another loose delivery with a fine leg boundary. Their composed yet commanding stand brought up the 100-run partnership, with India A’s lead surging just shy of the 400-run mark.

9 Jun 2025, 08:35:49 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: IND-A 417/7 (92) Anshul Kamboj brought up his maiden first-class half-century in style, reaching the landmark off 83 balls in a confident display of lower-order resistance for India A in Northampton. The seam-bowling allrounder, composed and assertive, took the attack to England Lions’ part-time bowlers in the second session, even launching Tom Haines down the ground for a memorable six. His partnership with Tanush Kotian has flourished, with Kotian nearing a century as India A marched to 417 for 7 at tea. The pair ensured a wicketless session, blunting the hosts' bowling and stretching the lead further, underlining India A’s dominant position heading into the final session.

9 Jun 2025, 09:31:32 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: ENG A 20/1 (3.1) India A finally pulled the plug on their marathon innings, declaring with a towering lead of 438 and setting England Lions a virtually unreachable target of 439 with just 39 overs left in the day. A draw seemed all but certain—until Nitish Kumar Reddy injected a jolt of energy into the closing phase with a stunning catch at second slip. Haines, lured into a drive outside off stump, could only manage a thick edge off a probing good-length delivery. Reddy flew to his left, plucking a low screamer with both hands before springing up to celebrate and point toward the dugout, perhaps acknowledging a teammate or coach. It may not change the result, but it was a moment of brilliance in a game drifting toward a quiet end.

9 Jun 2025, 10:18:23 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: ENG A 32/3 (11) Anshul Kamboj has breathed life into India A’s hopes of pulling off an unlikely win late on the final day, producing a fiery over that removed both Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox in quick succession. Operating from around the wicket, Kamboj found just enough movement to induce an outside edge from Gay, who could only nick it to the keeper. Switching angles to the right-handed Cox, he delivered a peach that straightened just enough to beat the bat and clatter into off stump with England Lions suddenly reeling at 26 for 3 after that double-strike.

9 Jun 2025, 10:35:08 pm IST India A Vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 4 Live Score: Match Ends In Draw Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj guided India A to a comfortable draw against England Lions in the second unofficial four-day Test at Northampton on Monday. After dominating proceedings for most of the final day, the visitors declared at 417/7 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 439 in the post-tea session. England Lions finished at 32/3 in 11 overs, and with too little time left, both sides settled for a draw. Kotian remained unbeaten on 90 off 108 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries in a fluent innings, while Kamboj contributed a resilient 51 not out. The duo put on an unbroken 149-run stand for the eighth wicket in a wicketless second session to keep England Lions at bay. The home side, unable to break through, were forced to rotate part-time bowlers in search of a breakthrough. Earlier, India A’s declaration came after piling on the runs in the afternoon session, with Kotian and Kamboj countering a worn-out attack. Anshul Kamboj also made an impact with the ball, removing Emilio Gay and Jordan Cox in a fiery over during England Lions’ brief chase. The first unofficial Test in Canterbury had also ended in a draw. The teams will now head to play intra squad match against senior men's team before kicking off the five match Test series from June 20.