IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson Becomes First Pacer To Take 700 Wickets

41-year-old Anderson removed Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 to get to this milestone as England bowled out India for 477

Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
James Anderson is the third bowler in the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test. Photo: X/_CR0717
England pacer James Anderson became the first seam bowler to scalp 700 Test wickets when he dismissed India's Kuldeep Yadav on day three of the fifth and final Test match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9. (Scorecard |IND Vs ENG, Day 3 Blog | Cricket News)

The 41-year-old veteran is only behind Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralidharan (800) in the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket history.

Anderson's 700 scalps comes in his 187th Test at an average of 26.52. Speaking of his home record, he has taken 434 wickets to 266 overseas.

In Ashes, he has scalped 117 wickets, with 68 come in Australia. The seam bowler first made his mark when he made his debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003. His first Test wicket was Mark Vermuelen.

Apart from the Tests, he has also played in white-ball cricket. Anderson has played in 194 ODI matches taking 269 wickets. He played in 18 T20Is wherein he plucked 19 wickets.

Most wickets in Test cricket:

800 - Muttiah Muralitharan

708 - Shane Warne

700* - James Anderson

619 - Anil Kumble

604 - Stuart Broad

