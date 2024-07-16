IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs DD

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will go head to head with the Dindigul Dragons on July 17, Wednesday at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. (More Cricket News)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently stand sixth in the points table earning only two points from the three matches played so far. They lost their first two matches at the hands of Lyca Kovai kings by mere one run and Chennai Super Gillies by 15 runs respectively. However, the Tamizhans bounced back in their third game, winning against Saichem Madurai panthers by four wickets.
Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons are also struggling, residing in the seventh position with two points from three matches. They started off the campaign with a win against Trichy Grand Cholas by 16 runs but then faced defeats against Salem Spartans by seven wickets and Chepauk Super Gillies by nine wickets.
Here are the live streaming details of the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 16
When is the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 match?
the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 match 16 will be held on July 17, Wednesday at the at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.
Where to watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons Squad
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Vijay Shankar (c), Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, T Natarajan, M Mathivannan, S Ganesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ramalingam Rohit, Maan Bafna, S Manigandan, M Karthik Saran
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Crist A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.