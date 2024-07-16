Cricket

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs DD

Here are the live streaming details of the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 16

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2024 X
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. Photo: X | IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
info_icon

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will go head to head with the Dindigul Dragons on July 17, Wednesday at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. (More Cricket News)

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans currently stand sixth in the points table earning only two points from the three matches played so far. They lost their first two matches at the hands of Lyca Kovai kings by mere one run and Chennai Super Gillies by 15 runs respectively. However, the Tamizhans bounced back in their third game, winning against Saichem Madurai panthers by four wickets.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Dragons are also struggling, residing in the seventh position with two points from three matches. They started off the campaign with a win against Trichy Grand Cholas by 16 runs but then faced defeats against Salem Spartans by seven wickets and Chepauk Super Gillies by nine wickets.

Here are the live streaming details of the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 16

When is the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 match?

the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024 match 16 will be held on July 17, Wednesday at the at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

Where to watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Dindigul Dragons Squad

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Vijay Shankar (c), Balchander Anirudh, Mohamed Ali, P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, T Natarajan, M Mathivannan, S Ganesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ramalingam Rohit, Maan Bafna, S Manigandan, M Karthik Saran

Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Crist A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report
  2. Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Ajinkya Naik Bats For Indoor Academy With Turf Pitches
  3. Seattle Orcas Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  2. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  4. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  2. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  3. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
  4. Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal Aide Vibhav Kumar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. Bangladesh: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  2. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  3. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  4. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  5. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest