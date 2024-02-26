Cricket

ICC World Test Championship: India Consolidate 2nd Spot After Beating England In Ranchi

New Zealand continue to lead the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with 75 percentage points. India's point percentage, meanwhile, has jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the win against England in Ranchi

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 26, 2024

India's Shubman Gill, right, and Dhruv Jurel greet each other after their five-wicket win over England in the Ranchi Test on February 26, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

India have consolidated their second spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standing following their five-wicket win against England in the fourth Test on Monday. (Match Report | Scorecard | Day 4 Blog)

Chasing a tricky target of 192 runs on a fast-deteriorating Ranchi pitch, India survived a mini-collapse, courtesy an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 72 between Subhman Gill (52 off 124) and eventual Player of the Match Dhruv Jurel (39 off 77).

The win helped the Rohit Sharma-led side take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series. The series finale in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11; post that, most players will swap whites for colour clothing and form new alliances to play in the Indian Premier League, starting March 22.

Indian fans cheer for their team on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
IND Vs ENG 4th Test: India's Journey Of 17 Consecutive Test Series Wins At Home - Full List

BY Outlook Sports Desk

New Zealand, despite having played only four Tests so far, continue to lead the WTC standing with 75 percentage points. India's point percentage, meanwhile, has jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the win, further extending the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), third and fourth-placed teams, respectively. England, meanwhile, are languishing at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to open their account.

India have played eight Tests in the current WTC cycle, winning five, losing two and drawing one match. England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the Ben Stokes-led team having won just three matches and lost five. There was one draw.

England captain Ben Stokes (c) congratulates Dhruv Jurel of India in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday. - AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs England 4th Test: Captains Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes React After Ranchi Duel

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A total of 12 points are awarded for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points. The top two teams will progress to the final at Lord's in 2025.

India had reached the WTC final both times since the format was launched -- losing to New Zealand in the inaugural edition, and to Australia in the second edition.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement