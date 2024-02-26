Cricket

IND Vs ENG 4th Test: India's Journey Of 17 Consecutive Test Series Wins At Home - Full List

Indian National Cricket team exceeded their record for most consecutive Test series wins on home soil after beating England in the 4th Test by 5 wickets in Ranchi

Outlook Sports Desk

February 26, 2024

Indian fans cheer for their team on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
When India play cricket at home, nothing can dampen their zeal. With a five-wicket victory over England in Ranchi, the Indian cricket team registered their 17th straight Test series win at home on February 26, Monday. (ScoreboardLive Blog)

Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session of the fourth Test match against England. Rohit Sharma's men have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

India's Shubman Gill, center celebrates his fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.
India's Shubman Gill, center celebrates his fifty runs on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India in Ranchi, India, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).

India's Journey In Test Cricket At Homeland

India's record for most consecutive test series wins at home began with a defeat to England when Aliaster Cook and MS Dhoni crossed the sword in 2012-13. From that point on, India was determined to win and they never faltered.

Here's a look at the 17-year victorious journey of the Indian Cricket team on their home turf:

1. Australia's Tour Of India 2012/13, India won the Test series 4-0 (4)

2. West Indies Tour Of India 2014/15, India Won the Test series 2-0 (2)

3. South Africa Tour Of India- 2015/16, India won the Test series 3-0 (4)

4. New Zealand Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 3-0 (3)

5. England Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 4-0 (5)

6. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 1-0 (1)

7. Australia Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 2-1 (4)

8. Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2017/18, India won the Test series 1-0 (3)

9. Afghanistan Tour Of India 2018, India won the Test series 1-0 (1)

10. West Indies Tour Of India 2018/19, India won the Test series 2-0 (2)

11. South Africa Tour Of India 2019/20, India won the Test series 3-0 (3)

12. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2019/20, India won the Test series 2-0 (2)

13. England Tour Of India 2020/21, India won the series 3-1 (4)

14. New Zealand Tour Of India 2021/22, India won the Test series 1-0 (2)

15. Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2021/22, India won the Test Series 2-0 (2)

16. Australia Tour Of India 2022/23, India won the Test Series 2-1 (4)

17. England Tour Of India 2023/24, India won the Test Series 3-1 (5)

India's prowess in winning Tests at home is unparalleled. The Indian Cricket Team is determined to maintain this record as they look to end the five-match Test series against England on a high with yet another victory at Dharamsala.

Brief scores:

England: 353 and 145

India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).

