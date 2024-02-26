When India play cricket at home, nothing can dampen their zeal. With a five-wicket victory over England in Ranchi, the Indian cricket team registered their 17th straight Test series win at home on February 26, Monday. (Scoreboard| Live Blog)
Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session of the fourth Test match against England. Rohit Sharma's men have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.
The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.
In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).
India's Journey In Test Cricket At Homeland
India's record for most consecutive test series wins at home began with a defeat to England when Aliaster Cook and MS Dhoni crossed the sword in 2012-13. From that point on, India was determined to win and they never faltered.
Here's a look at the 17-year victorious journey of the Indian Cricket team on their home turf:
1. Australia's Tour Of India 2012/13, India won the Test series 4-0 (4)
2. West Indies Tour Of India 2014/15, India Won the Test series 2-0 (2)
3. South Africa Tour Of India- 2015/16, India won the Test series 3-0 (4)
4. New Zealand Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 3-0 (3)
5. England Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 4-0 (5)
6. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 1-0 (1)
7. Australia Tour Of India 2016/17, India won the Test series 2-1 (4)
8. Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2017/18, India won the Test series 1-0 (3)
9. Afghanistan Tour Of India 2018, India won the Test series 1-0 (1)
10. West Indies Tour Of India 2018/19, India won the Test series 2-0 (2)
11. South Africa Tour Of India 2019/20, India won the Test series 3-0 (3)
12. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2019/20, India won the Test series 2-0 (2)
13. England Tour Of India 2020/21, India won the series 3-1 (4)
14. New Zealand Tour Of India 2021/22, India won the Test series 1-0 (2)
15. Sri Lanka Tour Of India 2021/22, India won the Test Series 2-0 (2)
16. Australia Tour Of India 2022/23, India won the Test Series 2-1 (4)
17. England Tour Of India 2023/24, India won the Test Series 3-1 (5)
India's prowess in winning Tests at home is unparalleled. The Indian Cricket Team is determined to maintain this record as they look to end the five-match Test series against England on a high with yet another victory at Dharamsala.
ALSO READ: IND Vs ENG 4th Test: Captains Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes React After Ranchi Duel
Brief scores:
England: 353 and 145
India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).
(With PTI inputs)