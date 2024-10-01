India, led by the indomitable Rohit Sharma, displayed true grit and determination to the Kanpur Test, despite losing more than two and a half days due to rain and wet outfield. (Match Report | Day 5 Highlights | Cricket News)
Thanks to this victory, India won the series 2-0 and claimed top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table. With a PCT of 74.2 after 11 Tests, India are top of the pile and look all set to qualify for the final for a third consecutive time.
Their main competitors are Australia and Sri Lanka, who have 62.50 and 55.56 PCT, respectively after 12 and nine matches.
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Table
Rohit will now lead his side against New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting from October 16. If India clean sweep this series 3-0, then they are almost guaranteed to seal a spot in the WTC Final.
Post the New Zealand home series, India then head to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in December, that will mark Team India's final series of the current calendar.