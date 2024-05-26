Cricket

ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Namibia and Uganda will face off in the third warm-up fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the match

Namibia cricket team arrived in USA
Namibia national cricket team for a photo session before leaving the country for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.
info_icon

The warm-up matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 are scheduled to start from Monday, 27th May 2024 to Saturday, 1st June 2024 in the Americas. 17 teams will participate in the warm-up games. (More Cricket News)

The matches are set to be played in four venues in the United States Of America (USA) and West Indies including the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Namibia and Uganda will play the third warm-up game at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. The match will start at 4:30 am IST.

Uganda are playing their first T20 World Cup along with the hosts USA. Namibia are in Group B with England, Australia, Scotland and Oman whereas Uganda are placed in Group C with West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

Live streaming details of the warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

When the warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Tuesday, 27 May 2024.

India's Abhay Sharma Set To Become Uganda Coach Ahead Of Team's Debut At T20 World Cup
India's Abhay Sharma Set To Become Uganda Coach Ahead Of Team's Debut At T20 World Cup

BY PTI

What time the warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 4:30 am IST.

Where the warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Where can we watch the warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The warm-up match, Namibia vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. The live-streaming details for the match are not available yet.

Namibia Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Uganda Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel

