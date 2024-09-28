Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online

Guyana Amazon Warriors have booked their place in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 semi-finals and will look to amass as many points possible to finish in the 1-2 positions when they take on Saint Lucia Kings on Saturday, September 28. (More Cricket News)
The top two teams, who will play at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, have already booked their spots in the further round. Faf du Plessis-led side are top of the CPL 2024 standings with 14 points from nine matches played. They won 7 and lost two.
As for Guyana Amazon Warriors, they won six matches from 8 games with two defeats to their name. They accumulated 12 points and a victory tonight, could topple St Lucia Kings from the numero uno spot.
Squads:
Saint Lucia Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Roston Chase, Aaron Jones, Sadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Ackeem Auguste, Khary Pierre, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Johann Jeremiah, Khari Campbell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir(c), Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming
When is Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 28, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.