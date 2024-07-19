Cricket

Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report

The current value of the Gujarat Titans franchise, which has featured in last three IPL seasons, could be between $1 billion and $1.5 billion

gujarat-titans-adani-group-ipl
Gujarat Titans players celebrate with the IPL trophy after beating Rajasthan Royals in 2022 final, Ahmedabad, May 29. Photo: IPL
info_icon

Gujarat Titans might be getting a new owner as the Luxemborg-based CVC Capital Partners are reportedly in talks with Adani Group and Torrent Group to sell a controlling stake in the Indian Premier League franchise. (More Cricket News)

A report published in the Economic Times on Friday quoted a source in the knowledge of the proceedings as saying that the current owners CVC are willing to offload a majority stake in the Titans franchise.

Economic Times report stated that the current value of the franchise, which has featured in last three IPL seasons, could be between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Hardik Pandya Overlooked For India Captaincy: Will Star All-Rounder Lose Top Job At MI Too?

BY PTI

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners who have investments in multiple sporting leagues including La Liga bought the Gujarat franchise for Rs 5,625 crore and later named it Gujarat Titans.

"Having missed out on the opportunity to own IPL's Ahmedabad franchise in 2021, both Adani and Torrent are vying aggressively to buy a majority stake in Gujarat Titans. For CVC, it's a great opportunity to monetise its stake in the franchise," an official in the know of developments told .

Adani Group already owns a Women's Premier League (WPL) and an International League T20 franchise in UAE.

Adani and Torrent Group, both based in Ahmedabad, had unsuccessfully bid for the franchise. Adani Group had placed a Rs 5,100 crore bid while Torrent Group had also put a bid of Rs 4,653 crore. However, Ultimately, CVC Capital's Irelia Sports India pipped both to acquire the franchise.

Virat Kohli celebrates India's T20 WC title in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Virat Kohli Is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Again; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Also In Top 10

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The brand value of Gujarat Titans skyrocketed when they won the trophy in their debut IPL season in 2022. In the next season, the Titans lost the final to Chennai Super Kings.

BCCI's lock-in period for the two new franchises sold in 2021 prevents the owners from selling a stake till February 2025.

"IPL franchises have been attracting a lot of investor attention since the league has established itself as an attractive asset with solid cash flows," a second official said.

In an earlier interaction with the same publication, Gujarat Titans COO Arvinder Singh had said that the franchise will "attain profitability in the next media rights cycle".

The current media deal was signed in 2023 and will be in place till 2027.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Off To Flying Start
  2. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
  3. India Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Boosts Women's Team 'To Win ICC Trophy Soon', Says Sneh Rana
  4. Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Unlikely To Get NOC For Canada T20 League
  5. Hardik Pandya Overlooked For India Captaincy: Will Star All-Rounder Lose Top Job At MI Too?
Football News
  1. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  2. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  3. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  4. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  5. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  2. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
  3. 'Judiciary Will Take Its Course': IAS Puja Khedkar Reacts After UPSC FIR | Details
  4. ‘Owner Names To Be Displayed Clearly’: After UP, Haridwar Police Issue Decree For Kanwar Route Eateries
  5. What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. 'I Got Fired': Man Claims Responsibility For Global Microsoft Outage In Viral Satirical Video
  2. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
  3. Bangladesh In Crisis As Student Protests Shuts Down The country
  4. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  5. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda