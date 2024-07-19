Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report

"Having missed out on the opportunity to own IPL's Ahmedabad franchise in 2021, both Adani and Torrent are vying aggressively to buy a majority stake in Gujarat Titans. For CVC, it's a great opportunity to monetise its stake in the franchise," an official in the know of developments told .



Adani Group already owns a Women's Premier League (WPL) and an International League T20 franchise in UAE.