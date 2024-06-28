England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

England women and New Zealand women will lock horns for the 2nd ODI match on June 30, Sunday at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester. (More Cricket News)
England, the hosts, have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match One Day International series against New Zealand with a 9-wicket victory in the opening game. With Charlie Dean's magical spell of 4 wickets and Sophie Ecclestone's 2, the team led by Heather Knight bowled out the visitors at only 156 in 33.3 overs. England then chased down the target in a swift 21.2 overs.
On the other hand, New Zealand find a lot at stakes coming into this series against England. Back in April, the Kiwis women suffered a nightmare against the same team in both the T20I and ODI series losing by 1-4 and 1-2 respectively. And once again, the streak of defeats set the tone in the first ODI on Wednesday, first ODI. Now, Sophie Devine's team must find a way to turn the fortunes around and seek revenge.
When is England-W Vs New Zealand-W 2nd ODI match?
The second ODI match between England women and New Zealand women will be held on June 30, Sunday at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI 2024?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of the New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
In the United Kingdom the Enland-W vs New Zealand-W ODI matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Women ODI Squad:
Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones
New Zealand Women ODI Squad:
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe