England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

On the other hand, New Zealand find a lot at stakes coming into this series against England. Back in April, the Kiwis women suffered a nightmare against the same team in both the T20I and ODI series losing by 1-4 and 1-2 respectively. And once again, the streak of defeats set the tone in the first ODI on Wednesday, first ODI. Now, Sophie Devine's team must find a way to turn the fortunes around and seek revenge.