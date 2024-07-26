Welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the third and final England vs West Indies Test in Birmingham on Friday (July 26, 2024). The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will eye a whitewash, while the Windies will seek a fightback in the dead rubber. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs WI match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
England have announced an unchanged playing XI for the third and final Test.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Zachary McCaskie, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan