England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3, Live Score: Jamie Smith Eyes Maiden Hundred As Hosts Take Big Lead

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 action of the 1st Test match between England and Sri Lanka being played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Batting first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 236 runs and England took a 23-run lead after Day 2. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of the 1st Test of England Vs Sri Lanka. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 2
England's new wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith was unbeaten 72 off 97 balls and is eyeing his maiden international hundred. Sri Lanka will try to take four more wickets and bat again as soon as possible.
ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Playing XIs
England: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.