England Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Sam Curran Earns ENG Recall Against Proteas

Sam Curran headlines England’s XI, returning after a strong Hundred campaign; he hasn’t played white-ball cricket under Brendon McCullum yet
Curran bats at five, with Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton among the pace options; Phil Salt also returns after paternity leave
England lost the recent ODI series 2-1 but smashed South Africa by a record 342 runs in the final match
All-rounder Sam Curran was the headline inclusion in England's starting XI to take on South Africa in Cardiff on Wednesday.
After losing a three-match ODI series 2-1, England face the Proteas in three T20Is, with games to follow at Old Trafford and Trent Bridge later this week.
Having been called up to the squad following a superb campaign for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred, Curran will play white-ball cricket under new coach Brendon McCullum for the first time.
The 27-year-old has not featured for his country since November of last year, when he played against West Indies.
Curran has played 58 T20Is for England, scoring 356 at an average of 14.24, while he has taken 54 wickets.
He looks set to bat at five in Harry Brook's team, with Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton the other pace bowlers in the side.
Phil Salt has also made his return after he missed the series against West Indies earlier this year due to paternity leave.
Though England lost the ODI series, they did inflict a huge defeat on South Africa in the final match, winning by a record 342 runs.
England starting XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.