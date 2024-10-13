ENG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce won the toss and opted to bat first against England in match 17 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
England Women vs Scotland Women Playing XIs:
Teams:
England Women (Playing XI): Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
Scotland Women (Playing XI): Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
England and Scotland are meeting for the first time and have no previous head-to-head record.
Scotland have been eliminated from contention after losing all three of their matches. Meanwhile, England have hopes of reaching the semifinals, sitting third in the table with two wins from their two matches.
ENG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming
The England vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.