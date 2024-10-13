England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SCO-W Seek To End Season On High, At 25/0 In 5 Overs

England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match Begins
England, wreathed in red, and Scotland, in their purple-pink, are on the field.
Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley are currently at the crease. Charlotte Dean is now in the bowling attack.
SCO-W: 10/0 (2.4)
England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Head To Head
England and Scotland are meeting for the first time and have no previous head-to-head record to refer to.
England vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Match Timing
England vs Scotland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 will be played at 3:30pm IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
England vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss Update
Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce won the toss and opted to bat first against England in match 17 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
ENG-W Vs SCO-W - Full Squads
Scotland Women: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Hannah Rainey, Megan McColl, Chloe Abel
England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp