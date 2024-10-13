England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SCO-W Seek To End Season On High, At 25/0 In 5 Overs

England's Sophie Ecclestone, second right, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp with her teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Welcome to the live coverage of match 17 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 13th October. England women are unbeaten in the tournament and are up against the neighbours who are in search of their first win in the maiden Women's T20 World Cup. The Kathryn Bryce-led Scottish side will try to end their campaign on a winning note. Can they stun England? Let's find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of match 17 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between England and Scotland, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Oct 2024, 03:39:50 pm IST England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match Begins England, wreathed in red, and Scotland, in their purple-pink, are on the field. Sarah Bryce and Saskia Horley are currently at the crease. Charlotte Dean is now in the bowling attack. SCO-W: 10/0 (2.4)

13 Oct 2024, 03:33:51 pm IST England Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Head To Head England and Scotland are meeting for the first time and have no previous head-to-head record to refer to.

13 Oct 2024, 03:25:15 pm IST England vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Match Timing England vs Scotland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 will be played at 3:30pm IST. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

13 Oct 2024, 03:24:25 pm IST England vs Scotland Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss Update Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce won the toss and opted to bat first against England in match 17 of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.