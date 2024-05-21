England Vs Pakistan Women's 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

High on morale after celebrating the sweep clean victory of the T20I series against Pakistan, the England women's cricket team is gearing up for the three-match ODI series commencing on May 23, Thursday at the County Ground, Taunton. (More Cricket News)
England led by Heather Knight delivered a remarkable performance in the T20I series against Pakistan, clinching victory in all three matches by huge margins. They started off with a convincing 52-run win in the first match, followed by an even more dominant 65-run victory in the second. In the final match, Knight's side continued their dominance, winning by 34 runs and completing a whitewash of the series.
Pakistan women's cricket team endured a tough time during their tour of England, facing a humiliating defeat in the 20I series. Led by Nida Dar, the team struggled to showcase their talents with both the bat and the ball. None of the batters managed to score even a half-century. As they gear up for the upcoming ODI series, Pakistan must perform better to strive for glory.
When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI?
The first ODI match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women will be played on Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 PM IST at the County Ground, Taunton.
Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI In India?
Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and FanCode.
England Vs Pakistan Women's ODI squad:
England Women squad:
Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt
Pakistan Women squad: Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.