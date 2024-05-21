Cricket

England Vs Pakistan Women's 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

It is the time of the three-match ODI series in Pakistan's tour of England 2024. here's how, when and where you can watch the matches live in India

X | England Cricket
England Women's National Cricket Team celebrates their T20I series victory against Pakistan on May 19, Saturday. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

High on morale after celebrating the sweep clean victory of the T20I series against Pakistan, the England women's cricket team is gearing up for the three-match ODI series commencing on May 23, Thursday at the County Ground, Taunton. (More Cricket News)

England led by Heather Knight delivered a remarkable performance in the T20I series against Pakistan, clinching victory in all three matches by huge margins. They started off with a convincing 52-run win in the first match, followed by an even more dominant 65-run victory in the second. In the final match, Knight's side continued their dominance, winning by 34 runs and completing a whitewash of the series.

Pakistan women's cricket team endured a tough time during their tour of England, facing a humiliating defeat in the 20I series. Led by Nida Dar, the team struggled to showcase their talents with both the bat and the ball. None of the batters managed to score even a half-century. As they gear up for the upcoming ODI series, Pakistan must perform better to strive for glory.

When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd ODI?


The first ODI match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women will be played on Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 PM IST at the County Ground, Taunton.

Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI In India?


Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and FanCode.

England Vs Pakistan Women's ODI squad:

England Women squad:

Heather Knight (c),Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Pakistan Women squad: Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus