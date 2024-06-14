England Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: ENG Bowl First In Antigua - Check Playing XIs

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Oman in Group B, match 28 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 13). The game is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Speaking at the toss, ENG captain Jos Buttler said, "We are going to bowl first today, looks like a good wicket. We need to try and win the game today. We are focused on today and we need to show up. Little bit, most importantly we need to win the game. We have one change - Reece Topley comes in."
Oman captain Aqib Ilyas, "We wanted to bowl first but we can't depend on the toss, it's a flat surface so hopefully our batters do well. Results are not always that important, sometimes it is but we need to take the positives. We have been bowling well but we have to improve our fielding, we have dropped many catches and that has hurt us. We have one change - Fayyaz Butt comes in."
Teams:
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
England have to beat Oman and then follow it up with that against Namibia if they are seal a spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024.