England Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: ENG Bowl First In Antigua - Check Playing XIs

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas, "We wanted to bowl first but we can't depend on the toss, it's a flat surface so hopefully our batters do well. Results are not always that important, sometimes it is but we need to take the positives. We have been bowling well but we have to improve our fielding, we have dropped many catches and that has hurt us. We have one change - Fayyaz Butt comes in."