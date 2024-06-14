Cricket

England Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: ENG Bowl First In Antigua - Check Playing XIs

England must beat Oman if they are to secure a spot in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup. Oman, on the other hand, are playing for pride after being officially eliminated

England Cricket Team, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP Photo
England field first in their crucial clash against Oman. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Oman in Group B, match 28 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 13). The game is being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Speaking at the toss, ENG captain Jos Buttler said, "We are going to bowl first today, looks like a good wicket. We need to try and win the game today. We are focused on today and we need to show up. Little bit, most importantly we need to win the game. We have one change - Reece Topley comes in."

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas, "We wanted to bowl first but we can't depend on the toss, it's a flat surface so hopefully our batters do well. Results are not always that important, sometimes it is but we need to take the positives. We have been bowling well but we have to improve our fielding, we have dropped many catches and that has hurt us. We have one change - Fayyaz Butt comes in."

England National Cricket Team. - X | England Cricket
England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: How Jos Buttler's Side Can Qualify For Super 8?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

England have to beat Oman and then follow it up with that against Namibia if they are seal a spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024.

