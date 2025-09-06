Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

Ben Duckett handed rest ahead of busy England schedule featuring New Zealand and The Ashes
Sam Curran returns to the ENG T20I squad
Sam is the brother of English cricketer Tom Curran
Sam Curran has been added to England’s T20I squads for their upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland.
The fast-bowling all-rounder replaces Ben Duckett, who has been given a week’s rest ahead of England’s tours of New Zealand and Australia this winter.
Curran is yet to appear for England in any format this year, or under Brendon McCullum’s coaching, but has been in great form in domestic competitions this season.
He has scored 603 runs with a strike rate of 154.21 across 24 matches in the T20 Blast and The Hundred, while also taking 33 wickets in that time.
England have one more match left in their ODI series against the Proteas, which they have already lost, before they start the T20I series on September 10.
Matthew Potts, meanwhile, has been released from the Ireland T20I squad to enable him to represent his county in the final rounds of the County Championship.