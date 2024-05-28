Cricket

England Champions Announce Squad Ahead Of The Imminent World Championship Of Legends

Featuring Cricketing Icons Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen and Ravi Bopara are all set to join the spectacle of the World Championship of Legends

Kevin Pietersen, Former England Captain, will headline the England Champions squad. Photo: File
May 27th 2024: The England Champions are thrilled to announce their lineup for a full-on spectacular showcase at the upcoming inaugural edition of the WCL season. The group, owned by Mr. Praveen Sharma, Mr. Omar Al Omour, and Bollywood superstar Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez promises to reconnects fans to an exciting season of International cricket post the IPL fever. (More Cricket News)

The England Champions squad curated a great lineup of seasoned icons and promising cricketing returns in form of Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, and Kevin O’Brien.

Mr. Praveen Sharma, Meteora's Founder and Chief Executive Office expressed his exhilaration for the fast-approaching season sharing, “With legends like Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell in our squad, we have an exciting opportunity to win the inaugural title. Their management and cricketing prowess will definitely lead to creating unforgettable moments and exceptional performances on field.”

With seasoned veterans like Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen, alongside dynamic players which includes Sajid Mahmood and Kevin O’Brien, the group is ready to deliver an exhilarating overall performance. As the season inches closer, the anticipation among fanatics and cricket fans are on a whole new level.

With a clear vision and robust management, the England Champions are on a course to creating a winning legacy. The exhilaration is palpable as the England Champions gears up for what guarantees to be a remarkable season of cricket.

The Complete Squad

Kevin Pietersen

Ravi Bopara

Ian Bell

Samit Patel

Owais Shah

Philip Mustard

Chris Schofield

Sajid Mahmood

Ajmal Shahzad

Usman Afzaal

Ryan Sidebottom

Stephen Parry

Stuart Meaker

Kevin O’Brien.

