England Champions Announce Squad Ahead Of The Imminent World Championship Of Legends

May 27th 2024: The England Champions are thrilled to announce their lineup for a full-on spectacular showcase at the upcoming inaugural edition of the WCL season. The group, owned by Mr. Praveen Sharma, Mr. Omar Al Omour, and Bollywood superstar Ms. Jacqueline Fernandez promises to reconnects fans to an exciting season of International cricket post the IPL fever. (More Cricket News)
The England Champions squad curated a great lineup of seasoned icons and promising cricketing returns in form of Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Bopara, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Chris Schofield, Sajid Mahmood, Ajmal Shahzad, Usman Afzaal, Ryan Sidebottom, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker, and Kevin O’Brien.
Mr. Praveen Sharma, Meteora's Founder and Chief Executive Office expressed his exhilaration for the fast-approaching season sharing, “With legends like Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell in our squad, we have an exciting opportunity to win the inaugural title. Their management and cricketing prowess will definitely lead to creating unforgettable moments and exceptional performances on field.”
With seasoned veterans like Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen, alongside dynamic players which includes Sajid Mahmood and Kevin O’Brien, the group is ready to deliver an exhilarating overall performance. As the season inches closer, the anticipation among fanatics and cricket fans are on a whole new level.
With a clear vision and robust management, the England Champions are on a course to creating a winning legacy. The exhilaration is palpable as the England Champions gears up for what guarantees to be a remarkable season of cricket.
The Complete Squad
Kevin Pietersen
Ravi Bopara
Ian Bell
Samit Patel
Owais Shah
Philip Mustard
Chris Schofield
Sajid Mahmood
Ajmal Shahzad
Usman Afzaal
Ryan Sidebottom
Stephen Parry
Stuart Meaker
Kevin O’Brien.