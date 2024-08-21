ENG Vs SL, 1st Test, Toss Update: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening Test of their tour of England. The match is being played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on August 21. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake
England XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
England players paid tribute to the late Graham Thorpe before the start of the first Test.
Thorpe took his life at 55, on August 4, after going through “major depression and anxiety”, as his widow Amanda described.