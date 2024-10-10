ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root

Joe Root says the records that have been broken in England's match against Pakistan will mean a lot more if they come in a victory. (Scorecard | Cricket News)
England are in a strong position heading into day five in Multan, after a dominant display of force with both the bat and ball on a record-breaking day on Thursday left Pakistan requiring 115 runs with four wickets remaining, while the tourists also have a second batting innings in hand.
Root, who on Wednesday became England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket, put on a partnership of 454 with Harry Brook, who plundered 317.
Former England captain Root was eventually dismissed for 262, his highest individual score, bringing an end to the fourth-highest partnership of any wicket in Test cricket history.
Brook, meanwhile, became the second-fastest player to reach 300 in terms of balls faced, as he became the sixth England player to hit a triple-century and put Brendan McCullum's team on the fourth-highest score in a single Test innings (823-7 declared).
Reflecting on the records while speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Root said: "They are pretty cool things. It would mean a lot more if we can win this Test match. You look at the situation where they had 556 on the scoreboard and to be this ahead in the game is the best thing.
"So many good things have come from it and I am very pleased for Harry. I've never seen an England batter get a 300 and that was nice to watch.
"It's obviously nice and I am sure when I finish my career, I will look back and feel good about it. It will be a nice thing to look back on at the right time. I want to contribute for a long while and make big scores like this one and hopefully win more Test matches for England."
The celebrations from Brook and Root were not huge, and Root put that down to fatigue.
"There was a lack of emotions, partly down to the heat. Just the amount of energy that is taken out of you playing in these conditions is huge. It's been quite pleasing to acclimatise and just drawing that mental resilience," he said.
"I make sure I do the work and put myself in some really tough situations in training so that I am really ready for these conditions.
"I know I can bat for long periods of time and when it gets tough, I can get through it."