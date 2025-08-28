Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

Several key players, including Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, missed the Duleep Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals due to illness or injury. Vice-captains and replacements led the respective teams in their absence. Gill and other Asia Cup-bound players are set to join later in the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel
Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill misses North Zone’s quarter-final due to illness; Ankit Kumar captains in his place.

  • Dhruv Jurel (Central Zone) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (East Zone) also ruled out; Rajat Patidar and Riyan Parag take over captaincy.

  • Asia Cup-bound players, including Gill, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh, are expected to join their teams later in the tournament.

The 2025-26 Duleep Trophy season got off to a disrupted start as several high-profile players missed their quarter-final matches due to illness or injury.

North Zone captain Shubman Gill, Central Zone skipper Dhruv Jurel, and East Zone captain Abhimanyu Easwaran were all absent from their sides’ opening encounters at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

North Zone Without Captain Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, who had a sensational maiden captaincy tour in England scoring 754 runs in five Tests, was set to lead North Zone but missed the match against East Zone due to illness. Ankit Kumar of Haryana took over as captain, while Shubham Rohilla was drafted into the squad as Gill’s replacement.

Gill is expected to join his team in Bengaluru later in the week before flying out for the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. Other Asia Cup-bound players in the North Zone squad include Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who are expected to play with the ball later in the match.

Related Content
Related Content

Central Zone and East Zone Suffer Setbacks

Central Zone captain Dhruv Jurel was ruled out after complaining of a groin niggle ahead of their quarter-final against North East Zone. Vice-captain Rajat Patidar stepped up to lead the side, which features Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Mohammed Shami has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. - X/BCCI
Duleep Trophy 2025 Preview: Plenty To Play For As Domestic Season Opener Kicks Off

BY PTI

East Zone also faced disruption as captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was sidelined with fever. Riyan Parag, the all-rounder, assumed captaincy for the opening game.

Duleep Trophy Schedule and Asia Cup Context

The quarter-finals are taking place at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, with semi-finals scheduled from September 4 and the final set for September 11 at the same venue.

With key players missing due to Asia Cup commitments, the early rounds of the tournament have opened opportunities for young talent to step up while seasoned internationals prepare for India duty.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  2. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  3. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  4. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  5. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. The Forgotten Discoverer of India’s Elixir, Kuttimathan Kani, Dies At 72

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. US Treasury Secretary Calls India-US Ties 'Complicated' Amid Tariff Dispute

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  4. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  5. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  6. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  7. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

  8. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?