The second match of the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to be played on Sunday, July 6, between Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Tamil Nadu. (More Cricket News)
Dindigul Dragons, despite not lifting the title, have consistently shown promise, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and 2019 and securing playoff spots on three occasions. They will be looking to build on their past performances and start the season on a high note.
On the other hand, the Trichy Grand Cholas, formerly known as the Trichy Warriors, will be playing under their new moniker for the first time. While they have struggled in the past, finishing seventh four times and sixth once, they did show promise in the 2021 season, finishing as runners-up.
However, their 2023 campaign was disappointing, ending at the bottom of the table. The onus will be on Adithyaraj Davidson and Sanjay Yadav R. Their opponents have some big names in their squad like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy.
Here are the live streaming details of the Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 2:
When is Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 2nd match will be played on July 6, Saturday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Squads:
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
Trichy Grand Cholas: Anthony Das, Adithyaraj Davidson, Eswaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju V, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Bharathi K, Raj Kumar K, Raj Kumar R, Vinod SP, Saravanakumar P, Vignesh K, Sanjay Yadav R, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Arya Yohan Menon, Rajin J.