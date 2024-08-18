Cricket

Dilip Vengsarkar To Mentor Team At Inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament In US

The Sixty Strikes event will feature a shortened 60-ball format known for power-hitting and high-scoring matches. The quick, action-packed games typically last around 90 minutes and allow players to be more aggressive while showcasing their skills

dilip vengsarakar in u-19 camp X bcci
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar will mentor one of the six teams at the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament scheduled to begin in Dallas, USA on October 4. (More Cricket News)

The University of Texas at Dallas is partnering with the National Cricket League USA in hosting the tournament, which will last 10 days and feature six different teams from around the world.

Team leaders include the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Amir, Angelo Mathews, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal, according to a release.

Mentors will include Dilip Vengsarkar and Zaheer Abbas. Vivian Richards and Sanath Jayasuriya have been named among the coaches.

"Texas is proud to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

"Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States, and our great state has welcomed the Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA — both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas. As cricket expands its global fan base, Texas will hold front-row seats to its growth across the nation."

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar addressing the young trainees at the Ageas Federal Vengsarkar Cricket Academy at Mahul Chembur. - Photo: X/ @imvengsarkar
BY PTI

UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson said that many in the “UT Dallas community play or follow the game,” which made the partnership an easy decision for the university.

"We are excited for the opportunity to host alumni and supporters and to introduce newcomers to our university,” he added.

"UT Dallas, home of many international students and the Comets Cricket Club, is the perfect site for NCL USA's inaugural season," said James B. Milliken, chancellor of The University of Texas System.

NCL USA chairman Arun Agarwal said that it will be a “groundbreaking moment for cricket in the U.S.” as the sport attempts to capture the attention of Americans.

“By merging world-class cricket with premier entertainment, we will captivate a diverse audience and elevate the sport’s presence in North Texas. Sixty Strikes is set to be a game-changer,” Agarwal said.

The university will undergo various “facility enhancements” in preparation for the event, including updates to the UT Dallas cricket field and the installation of lighting.

