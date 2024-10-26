Cricket

Delhi Vs Assam Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match

Image used for representative purposes. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
The Round 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D features an exciting clash between Delhi and Assam on October 26, Saturday, at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Delhi enters this match after drawing with Tamil Nadu, scoring 266 and 193/8, and they also drew their opener against Chhattisgarh.

Assam, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 9-wicket defeat against Chandigarh in their last match, having previously drawn with Jharkhand in their campaign opener.

Delhi Vs Assam Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming

When is the Delhi Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D match?


Delhi Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will start on October 26, Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Delhi Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D match?


Delhi Vs Assam, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The Indian domestic match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.

