Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live: Arundhati Reddy Gets Tahlia McGrath; UPW - 73/3 (11 Overs)

Delhi Capitals Women Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz. Without a day's break, UP Warriorz are facing hosts and table-toppers Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for a contest between Australia's former captain and present captain leading both the WPL teams. The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz was handed a 42-run defeat by Mumbai Indians in yesterday's game. Deepti Sharma waged a lone war with the bat. The rest of the UPW batters failed to impress. And for Delhi, captain Lanning along with Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alica Capsey are in sublime form. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen have also contributed well. Jonassen also holds the purple cap at the time and her performance today will be the key to Delhi's success. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the DC-W Vs UPW match in WPL 2024 here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Reddy Removes McGrath!
Arundhati Reddy came to bowl the second over of her spell and removed the new batter Tahlia McGrath on the fifth delivery on an in-swinging ball. McGrath couldn't do much about it.
UPW - 63/3 (10)
Capsey Gets Healy!
Capsey catches the big fish! She presumably anticipated the batter to walk out of the crease. Bowls it slowly and somewhat shorter on the outside off. Healy is nowhere near the ball's pitch and attempts an aerial stroke, only to fumble it in the air off the toe of the bat. Sutherland had a fairly straightforward catch at long-on.
UPW - 58/2 (9)
11 Runs Off Pandey's Over!
Shikha Pandey came to bowl her second over and conceded 11 runs including one wide, one no-ball and a boundary.
UPW - 44/1 (6)
Sadhu Removes Navgire!
Titas Sadhu was introduced in the second over and she dismissed Kiran Navgire on the second delivery of the over after she hit a boundary on the first. Deepti Sharma is promoted up the batting order as she joined Alyssa Healy.
UPW - 15/1 (2)
UPW Start Batting
Kiran Navgire along with captain Alyssa Healy opened the batting for UP Warriorz and Shikha Pandey opened the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. With a boundary on the last delivery, she conceded just six runs off the first over.
UPW - 6/0 (1)
Pitch Report
It is the same pitch that was used for yesterday's match. The centre pitch - dimensions are the same as well - 55 metres on each side. The straight boundary is 65 metres long. The pitch looks clean and god to bat on. No dew so expect a high-scoring game today as well.
What Captains Speak!
Alyssa Healy | UPW Captain: We are going to have a bat tonight. We played on this wicket last night and hope to learn from it. We know we need to win the remaining two games. We have not beaten Delhi. Two changes in the playing XI.
Meg Lanning | DC-W Captain: We realise that each team has the potential to win on the night. We want to perform well tonight; it's a nice test for us. It (the pitch) looked fairly good, with a speedy outfield. It's good to have an even boundary. Sutherland enters the playing XI.
Toss Update
UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu