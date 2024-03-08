Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live: Arundhati Reddy Gets Tahlia McGrath; UPW - 73/3 (11 Overs)

Alyssa Healy | UPW Captain: We are going to have a bat tonight. We played on this wicket last night and hope to learn from it. We know we need to win the remaining two games. We have not beaten Delhi. Two changes in the playing XI.

Meg Lanning | DC-W Captain: We realise that each team has the potential to win on the night. We want to perform well tonight; it's a nice test for us. It (the pitch) looked fairly good, with a speedy outfield. It's good to have an even boundary. Sutherland enters the playing XI.