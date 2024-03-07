Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Women's Premier League 2024 is getting more intense as the reverse fixture sees Meg Lenning and Alyssa Healy face off at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. This match is set to be thrilling, as Delhi Capitals fights to extend their winning streak to 5 games, while UP Warriorz hopes to end their disappointing streak. (More Cricket News)
The Capitals, leading the points table, defeated the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, by 29 runs in their previous match. With four consecutive victories, they have proven to be a formidable team, and the most genuine hands to lift the WPL 2024. Despite starting the season with a loss to Harmanpreet Kaur's team, they bounced back by defeating all four other teams. Meg Lennings and Shafali Verma grabbed hundreds of headlines for their impressive batting.
UP warriorz, on the other hand, are still breathing hope. Healy's team started the season with two defeats in a row. With an incredible comeback, they won two matches back-to-back, but then again lost to RCB in their previous match, leaving fans on an emotional rollercoaster. However, they forget not one fact - Warriorz made it to the eliminator round in 2023, and they have the potential to challenge even MI's strength, as they did, and won the 6th match of WPl 2024 by 7 wickets against the defending champions.
ALSO READ: DC Vs UPW, WPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
In the past, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have locked horns three times with DC emerging victorious every time. No doubt, Meg Lennings' women have been unbeatable this year. But in search of a moment of glory, Alyssa Healy's side is buckled up. And that's how Friday's match tends to be even more exhilarating.
When Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match will be played?
The second clash between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be played on March 8, Friday at 7:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium, Delhi.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match?
In India, the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warrior, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women:
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana