Delhi Capitals host UP Warriorz in what is expected to be another thrilling fixture in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Delhi on Friday, making it a special game on the occasion of International Women's Day as well. The Capitals are going strong with four wins out of five matches so far. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians Women by 29 runs in their last game and will be keen to build on their dominance this season. UP Warriorz Women will face a tough task against an in-form well-oiled Delhi unit. (Full Coverage|Schedule And Points Table)