Delhi Capitals host UP Warriorz in what is expected to be another thrilling fixture in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Delhi on Friday, making it a special game on the occasion of International Women's Day as well. The Capitals are going strong with four wins out of five matches so far. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians Women by 29 runs in their last game and will be keen to build on their dominance this season. UP Warriorz Women will face a tough task against an in-form well-oiled Delhi unit. (Full Coverage|Schedule And Points Table)
When the two teams last met, Delhi Capitals Women put up a stellar performance to trash the UP Warriorz Women by nine wickets in a one-sided affair.
Delhi Capitals Women skipper Meg Lanning has led from the front, scoring 201 runs from five matches, being their top run-getter as well. She scored an impressive fifty in their last match as well. Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 33-ball 69. Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone have performed well for the UP Warriorz.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women:
Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Annabel Sutherland, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana
Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, Lanning and her team will look to get the better of the UP Warriorz once again. Here are the three key player battles worth looking out for:
1. Meg Lanning vs Sophie Ecclestone
Meg Lanning has led Delhi Capitals Women from the front, displaying good form with the bat. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone has been the standout performer for her team with the ball. If UP are to restrict Lanning and Delhi, Sophie will have a key role to play.
2. Kiran Navgire vs Radha Yadav
In Kiran Navgire, UP Warriorz possess an explosive opener who is capable of getting the team off to a flying start. Radha Yadav is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals Women. She will want to carry her form in this contest and will have the responsibility to dismiss her at the top.
3. Shafali Verma vs Grace Harris
Shafali Verma is a solid opener, known for her ability to take the attack to the opposition with a high strike-rate. While she will be keen to put in some big hits with the bat, the onus will be on off-spinner Grace Harris to prevent Shafali from scoring big.