What a contest this could boil down to be? Jake Fraser-McGurk is a sensation already in the IPL 2024 and has amassed 140 runs in just three games at a strike rate of 222.22. The young Aussie batter is known for his explosive batting and has not disappointed anyone in IPL 2024. However, Fraser-McGurk has fallen prey to leggies in 16 T20 meetings and Rashid Khan could be licking his lips to go against the fiery batter. This battle could be one to watch out for in the DC vs GT game.