Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) are in action against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 24. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
The two teams find themselves in mid-table and hungry for points as they look to climb up the IPL point table.
DC are just above PBKS and RCB with six points from eight games whereas GT are sixth in the table with four victories and eight points too.
These two recently faced-off in match 32 of the IPL 2024 that saw DC bowlers dismantle Gill's team. DC ended up winning the contest by six wickets.
Here are the three key matchups that will play a major role in deciding the flow of the game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Rashid Khan
What a contest this could boil down to be? Jake Fraser-McGurk is a sensation already in the IPL 2024 and has amassed 140 runs in just three games at a strike rate of 222.22. The young Aussie batter is known for his explosive batting and has not disappointed anyone in IPL 2024. However, Fraser-McGurk has fallen prey to leggies in 16 T20 meetings and Rashid Khan could be licking his lips to go against the fiery batter. This battle could be one to watch out for in the DC vs GT game.
David Miller vs Kuldeep Yadav
Another spinner versus batter battle that could take centre stage is GT's David Miller up against DC spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. Injury has ravaged Miller's IPL 2024 season but on his night, he could be a handful. However, Yadav is a wizard when he has the ball and with the Arun Jaitley Stadium track known to assist the spinners, the DC leggie could turn the tide for his side. Miller vs Kuldeep could be a mouth-watering contest, given what's on the line for either sides.
Shubman Gill vs Khaleel Ahmed.
Gujarat Titans batter and captain Shubman Gill has so far got 298 runs in the IPL 2024 but was relatively quiet in their first meeting in Ahmedabad against DC. With Khaleel Ahmed being in great form with the ball for DC, the left-arm bowler could be vital for the home team against Gill's batting. Khaleel has 10 wickets to his name and if he starts off well, expect him to go full throttle against Gill and GT batters.
Squads:
: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.