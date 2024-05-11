Cricket

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in match number 61 of IPL 2024 promising an epic showdown. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond

BCCI
Rajasthan Royals in action during match 31 of IPL 2024. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings find themselves facing a crucial must-win encounter against the dominant Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 10th, in Chennai in order to confirm their berth in the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. (Full Coverage)

The Chennai Super Kings' morale took a hit after their 35-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans. With Key bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar absent, the team struggled with the ball.

Besides, their top order batters, Ajinkya Rahane(1), Rachin Ravindra (1), and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), shattering all expectations only managed to score a combined total of 2 runs in the previous match. Now, with just two matches remaining, CSK, boasting one of the best match finishers in MS Dhoni, must secure victories to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, currently placed second in the standings with 16 points are facing no threat in pursuing their IPL 2024 playoffs dreams. Despite coming on the back of two defeats against SRH by 1 run, and DC by 20 runs, the Sanju Samson-led RR boasts a +0.476 NNR. They are just one victory away from confirming the playoff spot on paper.

CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Details:

When is the CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 12, Sunday at 3:30 PM IST at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the CSK Vs RR IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the CSK Vs RR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch CSK Vs RR, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

CSK Vs RR Squads:

