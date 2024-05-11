CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings find themselves facing a crucial must-win encounter against the dominant Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 10th, in Chennai in order to confirm their berth in the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. (Full Coverage)
The Chennai Super Kings' morale took a hit after their 35-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans. With Key bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar absent, the team struggled with the ball.
Besides, their top order batters, Ajinkya Rahane(1), Rachin Ravindra (1), and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), shattering all expectations only managed to score a combined total of 2 runs in the previous match. Now, with just two matches remaining, CSK, boasting one of the best match finishers in MS Dhoni, must secure victories to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, currently placed second in the standings with 16 points are facing no threat in pursuing their IPL 2024 playoffs dreams. Despite coming on the back of two defeats against SRH by 1 run, and DC by 20 runs, the Sanju Samson-led RR boasts a +0.476 NNR. They are just one victory away from confirming the playoff spot on paper.
When is the CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 match?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 12, Sunday at 3:30 PM IST at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
