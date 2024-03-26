Shubman Gill, GT Captain
"We will bowl first. That (match against MI) match was physical and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing. We get enough rest time between matches. It shows the character of the team, the way our bowlers bounced back against Mumbai. Playing with the same team."
Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK Skipper
"We were looking to bowl first, wicket is hard and looks similar to the first game. It was a rusty start (against RCB) but we came back well. Everyone showed good intent throughout the innings. Pathirana comes in for Theekshana."
Toss Update
GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK in Chepauk.
Wriddhiman Saha Speaking On His Fitness Levels
"Playing any format for 17 years continuously is definitely tough, but I have always tried to stay fit. That has been my simple logic. I work on my fitness during the off-time. Also recovery is important. With age catching up, just trying to follow a similar routine. Playing IPL to IPL is not that easy, it's high intensity. So I try to play every format in domestic cricket, also try to play club games. I like the atmosphere here, it's outstanding."
Pitch Report
"It's a different pitch tonight. Looks a really good wicket, there was bounce and carry in the first game. There's a lot of grass on the surface, unsual for a Chepauk pitch. There are a few patches where there's an uneven covering of grass. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs. It's a bat-first wicket." - Matthew Hayden says on-air.
Pre-match Thoughts
"It's still very early in the competition, there's still combinations being worked out, still cohesion within the team that you're working on, so it is nice to win the early game. But there's a lot going on in regards to settling in and getting into the competition." - Stephen Fleming, CSK Coach.
"The way the boys held their nerves with dew coming in, it was outstanding. The way our spinners bowled made sure we are always in the game. It's all about holding your nerves." - Shubman Gill, GT Skipper.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, Live Updates, IPL 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In what is a repeat of last year's IPL final, the teams might be the same but the leadership has changed. CSK is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad whereas Hardik Pandya's move to MI means Shubman Gill is leading the franchise. These sides have met each other five times with CSK winning two to Gujarat Titans' three. With many player match-ups to watch out, this game promises to be a thriller! Get all the live scores and updates of the CSK Vs GT, match no. 7 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)