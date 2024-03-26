Welcome to the live coverage of match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In what is a repeat of last year's IPL final, the teams might be the same but the leadership has changed. CSK is led by Ruturaj Gaikwad whereas Hardik Pandya's move to MI means Shubman Gill is leading the franchise. These sides have met each other five times with CSK winning two to Gujarat Titans' three. With many player match-ups to watch out, this game promises to be a thriller! Get all the live scores and updates of the CSK Vs GT, match no. 7 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)