Chandigarh Vs Railways Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match

Railways finished fourth in group C last season. They had a tough start where they drew twice and lost once in their first three matches. However, in their last four matches, they won three and lost narrowly to Karnataka. Pratham Singh is their captain with proven domestic performer in Upendra Yadav too expected to play a key role. Ashutosh Sharma, who made waves playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, could be an X-Factor in the Railways side after a strong debut last season.