Chandigarh Vs Railways Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 1 Match

Chandigarh will host Railways in the opening game of both the Group D teams in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy. Interestingly, the two sides faced each other in their season opener last year too. That match was drawn but Railways dominated the proceedings. (More Cricket News)
Chandigarh had a tough time last season as they could not post a single win. However, they also managed to lose only one match as six of their other games ended in draws. This time, they will again be led by Manan Vohra. Pacer Sandeep Sharma is the other big name in the side. Former U-19 all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa too is a part of the team.
Railways finished fourth in group C last season. They had a tough start where they drew twice and lost once in their first three matches. However, in their last four matches, they won three and lost narrowly to Karnataka. Pratham Singh is their captain with proven domestic performer in Upendra Yadav too expected to play a key role. Ashutosh Sharma, who made waves playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, could be an X-Factor in the Railways side after a strong debut last season.
Railways: Pratham Singh (c), Suraj Ahuja (wk), Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ashutosh Sharma (vc), Yuvraj Singh, Karn Sharma, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Rajat Nirwal, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Adarsh Singh
Chandigarh: Manan Vohra (c), Raj Bawa, Gurinder Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Aayush Sikka, Arjit Pannu, Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Rohit Dhanda, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Vishu Kashyap, Ankit Kaushik, Nishunk Birla, Mayank Sidhu
Chandigarh vs Railways: Live Streaming
When to watch Chandigarh Vs Railways Elite Group D Round 1 Match?
The Chandigarh Vs Railways Elite Group D Round 1 Match will start on Friday, October 11 at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh from 9:30am IST.
Where to watch Chandigarh Vs Railways Elite Group D Round 1 Match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.