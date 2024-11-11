Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar launched a sharp criticism of India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday, stating that Gambhir lacks the "right demeanor and words" during press interactions. Manjrekar urged the BCCI to reconsider Gambhir's media duties. (More Cricket News)
Manjrekar's remarks came shortly after Gambhir spoke to the media in a pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. It might be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties and let him focus behind the scenes," Manjrekar wrote on 'X'. He also suggested that either captain Rohit Sharma or chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar would be better suited for media interactions.
Gambhir, known for his candid style, addressed a range of topics during the press conference, including the recent struggles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading up to the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
He also commented on Ricky Ponting's views on Kohli's form, discussed the Indian team's forthcoming transition, and shared insights on the team combination for the upcoming Australia tour.
"He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media," he added.
However, Manjrekar did not specify in his tweet which particular aspects of Gambhir's press conference he found objectionable.