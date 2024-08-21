Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist believes that the onus is on the Pat Cummins’ side to prove they are still a dominant unit at home, when India fly to Australia to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (More Cricket News)
The blockbuster series will set to start on November 22, and is a five-match Test series.
Australia have not managed to win the BGT in the last ten years, and will be looking for revenge. Rohit Sharma’s men will be confident, and also rearing to go as they travel on the back of winning two back-to-back BGTs down under.
"Onus is on Australia to prove they are the dominant force at home. India know how to go away and win overseas," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
The legendary Australian wicketkeeper back Australia to win the trophy, but also said it was going to be a closely fought series.
"Naturally, I'm going to say Australia, hope they get there. But it's too close to call. It will be a close tussle," Gilchrist added.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be Australia and India’s final Test preparation before the World Test Championship final in 2025.
Currently, India lead the points table, while Australia sit pretty in the second spot. The WTC final is set to be hosted at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London during the 2025 English summer.