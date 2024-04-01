Cricket

IPL 2024: BCCI Invites Team Owners In Ahmedabad On April 16

The discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retentions and a potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore

PTI
All 10 IPL 2024 team captains with the trophy before the start of the tournament. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
The BCCI has invited owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16. (More Cricket News)

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The IPL owners have been invited for an informal meeting. There is no set agenda. Since IPL will be into its second month, it will be a good time for all stakeholders to get together," a BCCI official told PTI.

Likely discussions could be around the mega auction due later this year, covering player retentions and a potential increase in the auction purse which currently stands at Rs 100 crore.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny and the IPL chairman will attend the meeting.

