Cricket

BAN-W Vs THAI-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Thailand Women Bat First Against Bangladesh

Bangladesh women are facing Thailand in match 8 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla on Monday. Here are the toss updates and playing XIs of BAN-W and THAI-W

bangladesh women vs thailand women toss acc x
Bangladesh women captain Nigar Sulatan Joty (L) and Thailand captain Thipatcha Putthawong during the toss time in Dambulla. Photo: ACC
info_icon

Bangladesh women and Thailand women are locking horns in the 8th match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Thailand women's captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar

Thailand Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suwanan Khiaoto, Thipatcha Putthawong(c), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana

The pitch in Dambulla has favoured batters so far and the conditions will be similar on Monday as well. Teams batting second have found it easier to chase the target. The weather is fine for a full-fledged match.

Sri Lanka women batter Vishmi Gunaratne (L) and Harshitha Samarawickrama at the crease during the match against Bangladesh. - Photo: X/ @CricinfoHindi
SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Women Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets - As It Happened

BY Jagdish Yadav

Thailand women need just one more win to qualify for the semi-finals and they will be trying to achieve that today. On the other hand, Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh women are a more composed team. They will be eyeing to open their winning tally against Thailand today.

