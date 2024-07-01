Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All You Need Know

The Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-series 2024 kicks-off from July 2, Tuesday and features Indonesian, Bhutanese and Singaporean Women cricket teams locking horns in a three-way series. The series starts from July 2 and will conclude on July 8. (More Cricket News)
Each side will take the other two teams thrice. There are nine matches to be played in the tri-series. All the matches will be played at the Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali.
Indonesia took on Bhutan in a single T20I match and won. Against Singapore, Indonesia have beaten them seven times. It will the first time that Singapore and Bhutan will face-off in a T20I.
Squads:
Indonesia – Ni Wayan Sariani (C), Kisi Kasse, Maria Corazon, Tri Wardani Hamid, Desi Wulandari, Ni Luh Dewi, Rahmawati Pangestuti (WK), Sang Ayu Nyoman, Kadek Winda Prastini (WK), Ni Nanda Sakarini (WK), Dara Paramitha, Fitria Rada Rani, Lie Qiao, Ni Ariani, Ni Putri Suwandewi
Singapore – Shafina Mahesh (C), Ananya Sarma, Laasya Bommareddy, Sara Merican, GK Diviya, Roshni Seth, Vinu Kumar, Saumya Piumi Gurusinghe (WK), Ada Bhasin, Damini Ramesh, Devika Galia, Haresh Dhavina, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Johanna Pooranakaran
Bhutan – Dechen Wangmo (C), Chado Om, Karma Dema, Sangay Wangmo, Sonam Choden, Sonam Pelden, Yeshey Choden, Ritshi Choden, Sonam, Tshering Choden, Tshering Zangmo, Ngawang Choden (WK), Anju Gurung, Anjuli Ghalley.
Bali Bash Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2024 Schedule
Where to watch the live telecast of Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-Series 2024 In India?
The Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-Series 2024 won't be telecast on any TV channel in India.
Where to live stream the Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-Series 2024?
The Bali Bash Women's T20I Tri-Series 2024 can be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.