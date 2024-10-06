Cricket

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10

Here is how you can watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W clash of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

New-zealand-australia-cricket-women-t20-world-cup
New Zealand women's cricket team. Photo: AP
info_icon

The trans-Tasman rivals, Australia and New Zealand, will be up against each other in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. (More Cricket News)

Both the sides come into the match on the back of convincing wins in their tournament openers. Australia opened their fourth straight title defence with a six-wicket win over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. New Zealand drubbed India in their tournament opener.

Both the teams would look to continue to win in the competition. Australian women will start as favourites but if the White Ferns are able to post a win, it will be a massive boost to their T20 World Cup campaign.

New Zealand celebrate India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (right)'s wicket during their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai. - AP
Women's T20 World Cup: Listless India Succumb To New Zealand, Suffer 58-Run Walloping

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

AUS-W Vs NZ-W, Women's T20 WC Group A Match: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be played?

The Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 7:30pm IST.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be telecast and live streamed?

The Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

  
