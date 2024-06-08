Australia Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler And Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

England skipper Jos Buttler called it right at the toss and inserted Australia to bat in Barbados. (Follow Live|Scorecard)
Teams
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Here’s what Jos Buttler said at the toss: "We are going to bowl first. Little bit unsure about the weather. Always a pleasure to play a WC game against Australia in Barbados. Couple of areas where we can work on, we have trained and prepared well, excited for the game. We've done well against them in recent games, but past form doesn't matter. We're unchanged, lots of options in the squad."
Here’s what Mitchell Marsh said at the toss: "We would have bowled first as well, it's dictated by the conditions and the weather. We have come here to win the tournament and today is a big match. Great feeling (on captiancy), I have a lot of experienced players around who are big match winners. It's going to be a good challenge and we're confident going into the game. One change, Pat Cummins replaces Nathan Ellis."
England will be hoping to get a win under their belt after the washout against Scotland while Australia will look to build on their two points after their hard-fought victory against Oman.
Butt;er's men have made no changes to their starting XI while Marsh has included Pat Cummins with Nathan Ellis missing out.